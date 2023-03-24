Crime Reports: Friday, March 24, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Brandon Alexander Miller, 41, 98 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $280.00.

Email newsletter signup

Terry Runnels, 40, 215 Clark Road, Union Church, hold for other agency. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Jacqueline Denise Scott, 37, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of fraud: use of identity, Social Security number, credit card, or debit card number, or other ID to obtain things. Bond set at $20,000.

Jon Dale Adams, 51, 1302 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Corey Sloane Latham, 30, 256-A Quitman Road, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Malicious mischief on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Six traffic stops on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Two traffic stops on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Three traffic stops on Melrose Avenue.

Four traffic stops on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on Walnut Street.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Hit and run on Rembert Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two abandoned vehicles on Monette Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Concord Street.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Harassment on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on Dumas Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Harassment on Hillside Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Covington Road.

Hit and run on Rawls Street.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on D A Biglane Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on South Commerce Street.

False alarm on Cottage Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Trespassing on North Wall Street.

Unwanted subject on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Dewone Kentrell Ragland, 32, Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charges of window tint, litter, seat belt violation and DUI – 1st offense. Released on $1,370.25 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jeremy James Page, 42, Parker Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, license, driving while revoked or suspended, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held without bond.

William Marshall Thomas, 71, Lynda Lee Drive, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance: illegal possession and controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Dogwood Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Two disturbances on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Bell Road.

Unwanted subject on Greenfield Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on Canvas Back Court.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Fight in progress on Frederick Road.

Trespassing on Tasha Drive.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Seven traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Second Street.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Otis Redding Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Graves Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on Cottage Drive.

Stolen vehicle on State Street.

Traffic stop on Smith Lane.

Theft on Emerald Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Xx

Arrests — Tuesday

Christopher Lee, 22, 402 10th St., St. Joseph, expired motor vehicle insurance, expired plates and flight from an officer. Bond set at $455.

Wesley Cole Rabb, 42, 974 Highway 567, Clayton, probation hold. No bond set.

Robert Hudson, 64, 4001 Carter St., possession of schedule II drugs and probation violation. No bond set.

Artice McCray, 33, 111 Pasternack St., Ferriday, theft of a motor vehicle, cruelty to juveniles, interfering with emergency communications and domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Logan Orcutt, 29, 812 Ellard Road, Monterey, warrant for another agency. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

David Walker, 37, 217 Levens Addition Road, aggravated battery. No bond set.

Frank Polk, 43, homeless, probation violation, introduction of contraband and possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs.

Timothy Caldwell Jr., 26, 1300 Fourth St., Jonesville, probation violation, introduction of contraband and possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane.

Stolen vehicle on Panola Drive.

Theft on Carter Street.

Fraud on Carter Street.

Theft on Louisiana Highway 3203.

Aggravated battery on Ralphs Road.

Animal cruelty on Gremillion Street.

Warrant on Louisiana Highway 129.

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Nuisance animal on US 84.