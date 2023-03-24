Green Wave bounce back from first loss Published 11:08 am Friday, March 24, 2023

NATCHEZ — The threat of severe weather last Friday afternoon and evening forced Adams County Christian School’s home game against MAIS District 3-5A and cross-town rival Cathedral High School to be pushed back to Wednesday afternoon.

Which meant that Cathedral had no time to get over its first loss of the season the night before to ACCS. The loss fueled the Green Wave both at the plate and on the mound as Jake Maples pitched a no-hitter and was one of three players to hit home runs in its 15-1 win over the ACCS Rebels in just five innings.



“I thought we came out ready to play after giving up the loss on Tuesday night,’ Cathedral head coach Andrew Beesley said. “We swung the bats really well. I’m just proud of how the kids responded to the first loss.”

Email newsletter signup

Maples pitched all five innings for the Green Wave and allowed one run on hits and struck out seven batters. However, he did have some control issues as he did walk six batters. Yet he was able to get out of several jams.

“I thought Jake pitched well. He didn’t have his best stuff, though. He was able to fight through some of the stuff,” Beesley said. “He did what he needed to to give us a chance to win, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Maples did help his own cause with a home run in the top of the first inning. Will Welch also homered in the top of the first and Tanner Wimberly homered later in the game as part of his 2-for-4 performance with four runs batted in.

Josh Ingram also had a big game at the plate for Cathedral as he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

The Green Wave improved to 14-1 overall and 2-1 in district play. They play host to St. Joe Madison next Monday with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m. The two teams play each other next Tuesday with the JV game at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.

“Hopefully, it will keep some momentum on our side going through district play and we can hit the ball well,” Beesley said.

ACCS dropped to 8-5 overall and 1-2 in district play. The Rebels host Copiah Academy next Monday with the JV game at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:30 p.m. They then travel to Gallman to take on Copiah Academy next Tuesday with the JV game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m.