Natchez’s historic Hope Farm, once home to founder of Pilgrimage, on fire Published 6:15 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

First responders and firefighters are on the scene at Hope Farm, battling a blaze at the historic house.

The house, located at the intersection of Duncan Avenue and Homochitto Street, is owned by Ethel Banta. It was built by Carlos de Grand Pre’ from 1780 to 1792 and is known for merging both Spanish and English styles.

In 1926, it became the home of Katherine Grafton Miller and her husband, J. Balfour Miller, in the 1920s. Katherine Miller helped found the Natchez Pilgrimage and was instrumental in promoting Natchez as a tourist destination.

We will continue to update this story as information is available.