Reservations for April 1 Passover Seder Supper are needed by March 27 Published 1:55 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

NATCHEZ — Temple B’nai Israel will celebrate the Passover Seder Supper on Saturday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m. in Kuehnle Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church.

“Our neighbor church has graciously allow us to use their facility as our building is undergoing electrical rewiring and fire suppression. This generosity speaks of our community’s support and is reminiscent of other instances when Temple B’nai Israel and other churches shared their buildings when needed,” said Elise Rushing of Temple B’nai Israel.

“Trinity Church and B’nai Israel have a long history of supporting each other,” said the Rev. Ken Ritter, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church. “We are happy to host B’nai Israel for their Seder Supper in celebration of the feast of Passover. Trinity also hosted B’nai Israel for their Hannukah dinner last December. I expect the Seder Supper to be as successful.”

Rushing said the holiday actually begins on Wednesday, April 5. However, the Seder Supper will be celebrated early because of the schedule needs of Rabbi Caroline Sim of the Institute of Southern Jewish Life in Jackson.

“The Passover Seder is a traditional meal that combines rituals, readings, prayers, songs and food. Rabbi Sim will lead the event, which includes dinner,” Rushing said.

The public is invited to attend, but reservations are required due to limited seating. RSVP to pariswin@bellsouth.net or call 504-812-4148 before March 27, if possible. Cost for adults is $50 and children under 12 are $25.

“Members of our small congregation have been celebrating this annual eight-day holiday, commemorating the liberation of the ancient Israelite people from slavery in Egypt for over two centuries From early peddlers to prominent citizens, the impact of the Jewish community has been an important part of the history of Natchez,” Rushing said. “Though small, community members remain dedicated to preserving the legacy of Jewish Natchez. This holiday is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate, honor the temple’s history and welcome participants who are unfamiliar with Jewish traditions.”