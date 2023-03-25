Emergency teams from Adams County, surrounding area helping with tornado tragedy in Rolling Fork Published 12:32 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023

ROLLING FORK — Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford and three others from Adams County, along with many other responders across the state, arrived bright an early Saturday morning in Rolling Fork to help with search and rescue efforts in the wake of tornado destruction.

Bradford said a local team including himself, volunteer fire coordinator Darryl Smith, Sam Minor and Bo Wells arrived at 7:30 a.m. with the counties Amb Bus, a school bus equipped like an ambulance for large-scale disasters, and are transporting nursing home patients to Vicksburg in the aftermath.

Emergency responders from Vicksburg, Warren County, Jackson are also there helping Sharkey County, he said.

“There are 13 confirmed dead (in Rolling Fork) and we’re still searching,” Bradford said. “Right now it’s all rescue and recovery and I expect we might start helping with cleanup starting Monday. We’ll definitely be here at least over the next couple of days pulling 12 hour shifts — we’ll work for 12 hours, come home and rest and then come back.”

News stations are reporting at least 24 deaths from tornadoes that swept Mississippi and Alabama Friday night with others still missing.

Gov. Tate Reeves has declared a state emergency.

“In the midst of these absolutely horrific events, tragedies, is Mississippians doing what Mississippians do — that’s showing up, helping,” Reeves said during a briefing Saturday.

Bradford said others who wish to help monetarily can donate to Red Cross, which has set up a shelter and is providing meals to tornado victims.