Crime Reports: Sunday, March 26, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Danterrius Deonte Antonio Jones, 19, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of burglary: motor vehicle. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Shannon Lesley Smith, 22, 10 Shady Lane, Clayton, La., on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Wednesday

Bryan Nylee Washington, 22, 607 Eighth Street, Ferriday, La., on charge of false information or identification to law enforcement officer. No bond set.

Devona Ursula Thomas, 30, 6 Randale Street, Natchez, on charge of counterfeit instrument: forgery/uttering. No bond set.

James Taylor Howell, 25, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of counterfeit instrument: forgery/uttering. No bond set.

Keyiira Miles, 21, 235 Broadmoor Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Willie Davis, 30, 905 10th Street, Ferriday, La., on charge of embezzlement – agents/trustees/clerks/persons. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Breaking and entering on Graystone Place.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop at Home Bank.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue/Minor Street.

Unwanted subject on John R. Junkin Drive.

Trespassing on Old Smith’s Lane.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Hillside Drive.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Accident on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Washington Street.

Simple assault on Miami Court.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Kelly Avenue.

Traffic stop on Rickman Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on The Heights.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Reports — Wednesday

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Malicious mischief on Dumas Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Lewis Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Loud noise/music on Garden Street.

Two accidents on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Broadway Street.

Accident on West Vidal Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Silver Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Bryan Keith Grinnell, 37, Elbow Lane, Natchez, on charge of sale of marijuana. Held without bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Jason Lee Aronld, 44, Rolling Hills Drive, McComb, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Christopher Pearl Scott, 33, North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of false pretense. Released without bond.

Nakeria Virgil, 24, Tate Road, Roxie, on charge of introduction of contraband. Released without bond.

Tavian P. Wiliams, 23, Dolorosso Loop Road, Woodville, on charge of burglary. Released without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Quincey Charles Washington, 29, Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Highland Boulevard.

Warrant/affidavit on Finger Lane.

Threats on Myrtle Drive.

Accident on Foster Mound Road.

Lost/stolen tag on Kingston Road.

Three warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on State Park Road.

Traffic stop on Frontage Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Fraud/false pretense on River Terminal Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Morgantown Road.

Simple assault on Gregory Circle.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Civil matter on State Street.

Property damage on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Simple assault on Roosevelt Road.

False alarm on Wisteria Lane.

Malicious mischief on Gadwall Court.

Domestic disturbance on Old Johnson Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

David Cirilo, 37, 8990 Highway 566, Clayton, aggravated domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Kenneth Woods Jr., 24, 408 Highway 65, Wildsville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple battery (two counts), simple criminal damage to property. Bond set at $42,500.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Loose horses on Doty Road.

Reports — Thursday

Simple battery on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Alarms on US 84.

Unwanted person on Moose Lodge Road.

Phone threats on Carter Street.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Juvenile problem on Stephens Road.

Road hazard on US 425.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Theft US 425.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Domestic violence on Louisiana Highway 566.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on US 84.

Loose horses on Louisiana 565.

Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Carter Street.

Shots fired on Morris Road.

Nuisance animals on Sunflower Lane.

Drug law violation on Vidalia Drive.

Harassment on Danny Drive.

Warrant on Eleanor Street.

Traffic stop on Alabama Street.

Alarms on Logan Sewell Drive.

Simple battery on Louisiana 565.

Criminal mischief on Smith Lane.

Disturbance on Doty Road

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Kolby Dale Champlin, 18, 325 Loomis Lane, Clayton, unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft less than $1,000. No bond set.

Carroll Stephen Bryant, 63, 1102 Apple St, possession of a schedule II drug with intent, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Perry Davis, 69, 1102 Apple St., possession of a schedule II drug and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Jaden Dunbar, 22, 379 Dale Grove Circle, bench warrant for failure to appear (two counts). Bond set at $1,550.

Louis Tageant, 59, 402 Leo Ivy Road, possession of a schedule II drug, drug paraphernalia and bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.