Firefighters fight blaze at Adams County mobile home

Published 1:42 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — A mobile home caught fire midday Sunday at 78 Deer Lake Road in Adams County.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just after noon Sunday and had the fire quickly contained and put out within an hour, said Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. Arrington said he has no knowledge that anyone was inside the house when the fire started. No injuries have been reported.

“I do know that the fire is out,” he said.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

