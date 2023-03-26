Severe weather likely this afternoon Published 12:03 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County and the surrounding area may see severe weather this afternoon between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The region, particularly south of the Interstate 20 corridor, faces an enhanced risk of severe storms with possible hail up to two inches in diameter; tornadoes, a few strong; and damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.

North of the I-20 corridor to Highway 82, the severe storm risk diminishes but there is still a risk for hail up to quarter size, damaging wind gusts, and a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, NWS states. Storms should begin to weaken in the evening, with only lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder after midnight.