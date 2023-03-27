Alice Davis Published 12:00 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

July 30, 1930 – March 22, 2023

BUDE – Alice Davis, 92, of Eddiceton, MS passed from this life at her home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. A victory celebration and memorial service for Alice T. Davis will be held at First Baptist Church, Bude, MS at 11 a.m., Monday, March 27, 2023. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church, Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 5 until 8 p.m. and resume on Monday, March 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Webb Armstrong and Rev. Tyson Davis will officiate the services with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Alice was a very committed Christian and an active member of First Baptist Church Bude. Over her lifetime she served on various committees in her church, was a Sunday School Teacher, sang in the choir, and for decades a leader of the Girls Auxiliary and Acteen groups. She was always praying for her family, her pastor, her church, and those without Christ. A firm believer in missions both foreign and domestic she had a calling from God to be a missionary. Everyone was welcome at her home. Her cooking skills came second to her vocation as a hairdresser for over 50 years. She loved her clients as her family. Alice was honored as Woman of the Year in Franklin County in 2012. All who knew her well called her “Mamma Alice”, a term she dearly loved.

Alice was born July 30, 1930, in Sumrall, MS. She was one of nine children. She was also a twin. Her parents were Walter and Hattie Thompson. Her twin was Gladys, older by only a few minutes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, Jack Davis; daughter, Betty Ann Davis, and five siblings.

Surviving Alice are her daughter, Faye Enzman of Eddiceton, MS; sons, Bobby Davis and wife, Kathy of Eddiceton, Ken Davis and wife, Barbara Jean of Brandon, MS; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers are her grandsons and great-grandsons.

Alice loved flowers but the family would rather her friends, send memorials in her name to:

First Baptist Church of Bude, 235 Bude Baptist Road, Bude, MS 39630

To share condolences please visit www.franklinfh.com.