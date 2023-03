Alice Faye Jackson Published 12:01 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

FAYETTE – Services for Alice Faye Jackson, 60, of Fayette, who died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Burn Unit in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will be at Shiloh First Baptist Church in Fayette, on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Rev Charles Carradine officiating. Burial will follow at Beckett AME Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.