Christine Whittington Turner Published 1:06 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

June 17, 1927 – March 25, 2023

Services for Christine Whittington Turner, 95, of Natchez who died Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Natchez, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Patrick Anders and Rev. Josh Scott officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Turner was born June 17, 1927, in D’Lo, MS the daughter of Arthur Gould, Sr., and Jewel Estelle McCoy Gould.

She was a member of Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Pentecostal Church. She was a retired dietician. Most of all she was a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her husbands, Chad Whittington and Donald Turner; parents, Jewel and Arthur Gould; children, Brenda Poole, George Len Whittington, and Richard Whittington; siblings, Barbara Ann Rimes, Pearl Blades, Dean Anderson, Bessie McCurley, Arthur Gould, Jr., Billy Jones, and Evelyn Sanders.

Survivors include her daughters, Faye Arnold and husband, Paul of Meadville and Ann Pickering and husband, Kirby Pickering of Natchez; grandchildren, Melissa Zaunbrecher and husband, Mike of Church Point, LA, Misty Whittington of Seal, TX, Steve Arnold, Jr. and wife, Laura of Alexandria, LA, Christi Rabb, and husband, Claude of Vidalia, LA, Brian Pickering and wife Jessica of Madison, MS, Kris Pickering of Rutherfordton, NC, Charles Poole and wife Kim of Church Hill, MS, and Michelle Pugh and husband Dane of Church Hill, MS; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Steve Arnold, Brian Pickering, Eli Pickering, Kole Junkin, Pate Shirley, Paul Arnold and Kirby Pickering.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kris Pickering, Steven Arnold, Jr., Charles Poole, and Claude Rabb.

Memorials may be made to Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Pentecostal Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.