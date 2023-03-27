Cupstid, Williams lead Vidalia to blowout win at Oberlin Published 12:36 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

OBERLIN, La. — Gage Cupstid pitched three innings of two-hit ball and he went 3-for-4 with a double to lead the Vidalia High School Vikings to a 16-2 win in five innings on the road over the Oberlin High School Tigers last Saturday afternoon.

Vidalia was also scheduled to play at Georgetown High School last Friday afternoon, but head coach Seth Thompson said that game was canceled due to the threat of severe weather. Which meant the Vikings had to wait a day to keep their momentum going from earlier in the week.

That didn’t seem to matter too much for the Vikings as they jumped on Oberlin starting pitcher Landon Vidrine for two runs in the top of the first inning. After a scoreless second inning, Vidalia ran Vidrine off the mound early after seven of its eight runs off him in the top of the third inning for a commanding 10-0 lead.

“We hit the ball extremely hard. We were seeing the ball super-well as a team,” Thompson said. “We swung the bats well. Made routine plays on defense. The kids are playing well and with a lot of confidence.”

Vidrine lasted just two and two-thirds innings and gave up nine runs, seven of them earned, on five hits and six walks to go with four strikeouts.

Oberlin scored its only two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning and that was it for Cupstid, who gave up no earned runs, struck out three, and walked just one batter. The Tigers had three hits after Cupstid was relieved, but they were not able to score any runs over the last two innings.

Meanwhile, Vidalia scored two runs in the top of the fourth inning and four runs in the top of the fifth to go up 16-2 as the Vikings would run-rule the Tigers.

“We’re really hitting the ball extremely well. We had 13 hits and four of them were doubles,” Thompson said. “We’re swinging the ball really well.”

T.J. Williams went 2-for-3 with two doubles while Gabe Rushing was 3-for-5 with a double. Clay Watts and Luke Williamson each went 2-for-4.

Vidalia (5-5) played host to Rayville High School at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Concordia Recreation District 3 Complex for its LHSAA District 2-2A opener.