Donny Gean Mitchell Published 11:58 am Monday, March 27, 2023

Dec. 30, 1972 – Feb. 7, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral Services for Donny Gean Mitchell, 50, formerly of Clayton, LA, who died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Natchez, were held at Word of Faith Ambassadors Worship Center in Ferriday on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Charles Minor officiating.

Burial followed at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Donny was born on Dec. 30, 1972, the son of Lillian Lewis and Roy Long, Sr. He was a high school graduate from Ferriday High School. He was employed with Buzzi Unicem in Natchez as a Longshoreman. Donny was a member of the Kingdom Living Ministry. In his spare time, he enjoyed barbecuing, helping others, spending time with his grandchildren, and enjoying life.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, David and Gret Mitchell; paternal grandmother, Erma Overton; uncle, David Nix; and aunt, Earline Mitchell.

Donny leaves to cherish his memories; his parents, Lillian (Willie) Lewis and Roy (Cynthia) Long, Sr.; his son, Keyon Atkins, Sr.; daughters, Alexis Mitchell, Doneka Mitchell, and Brittany Atkins; brothers, DeMarcus Mitchell, Roy Long, Jr., and Brandon Atkins; sisters, Krastar Conner, Angie Graham, and LaTisha Long; his god-daughter, LaWanda Tolliver; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

