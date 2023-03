James Floyd Decker Published 12:03 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Feb. 5, 1931 – March 24, 2023

Graveside services for James Floyd Decker, 92, of Ferriday, who died Friday, March 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family, will be held at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. with Bro. Mark Richardson officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.