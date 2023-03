Joe Harrell Published 1:05 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Aug. 5, 1939 – March 26, 2023

Graveside services for Joe Harrell, 83, of Clayton, LA will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Jerry Sharp officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.