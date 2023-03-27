Marian Kaiser Smith Published 4:55 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Nov. 14, 1942 – March 24, 2023

Services for Marian Kaiser Smith, 80, of Miramar Beach, FL formerly of Natchez will be 12 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Will Wilkerson officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Laird Funeral Home and 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

Marian Kaiser Smith was born in Birmingham, AL on November 14, 1942, the daughter of Robert Marion Kaiser and Mary Bardwell Kaiser. She peacefully passed from this world on March 24, 2023, in Miramar Beach, FL with her loving family holding her hand.

Marian was raised in Natchez, MS along with generations of her family. After graduating from Natchez High School in 1960, Marian went to Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, MS where she met David Smith, the love of her life, on a blind date. Marian graduated from Mississippi State College for Women with a teaching degree in 1964.

David and Marian were married July 11, 1964, at Jefferson Street Methodist Church in Natchez, MS. During their almost 60-year marriage, David and Marian raised their family and were both actively involved in the community as well as church. Marian followed in her mother’s footsteps, being involved in the Pilgrimage Garden Club. Family traditions were of the utmost importance to Marian. Both of Marian’s children along with a granddaughter were involved in Pilgrimage Tableaux. Marian took great pride in being the best wife and mother in caring for her family. In true southern fashion, Marian sewed Halloween costumes, dance recital costumes, and boy scout merit badges. During family holidays, Marian always ensured everyone’s favorite dish was made and served. After raising her two children, Marian discovered a new passion working at Silver Street Ltd. where she made life-long friends and enjoyed helping everyone find beautiful, one-of-a-kind dresses for all the balls in Natchez, MS. But most of all, Marian loved being “MiMi” to her grandchildren all of whom added an extra sparkle to her eye.

Eventually, David and Marian realized one of their dreams of retiring to Destin, FL. In Destin, they made many new friends, hosted lots of family and friends as house guests hosted neighborhood parties, and enjoyed many sunsets together.

Marian will be remembered for her beautiful smile, caring heart, love for family and friends along with her vast knowledge of family history. Marian documented generations of family history with original artifacts in priceless photo albums. Storytelling and keeping memories alive were so important to Marian. Her legacy will be kept alive for future generations through her diligent record-keeping.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Leslie and Edna Porter Kaiser of Natchez and Cecil and Bessie Randle Bardwell of Starkville, MS.

She is survived by her devoted husband, David M. Smith; her two children, Michael Marion Smith (Meka) of Destin, FL, and Lesley Elizabeth Shermer (Aaron) of Houston, TX; her brother, John Robert Kaiser (Ruth) of Williamsburg, VA; brother-in-law, Joseph E. Smith (Bobbie) of Gulf Breeze, FL as well as her grandchildren, Austin Joseph Smith, Savannah McKenzie Smith, Emma Elizabeth Shermer, and step-granddaughter Callie Shermer Wilson.

Pallbearers will be Austin Smith, Edward Gaudet, Scott Kimbrell, Joe Hartley, Ron Jinkins, and Bob Latham.

Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Gillon, Jim Blough, Johnny Junkin, and Bobbie Smith.

The family would like to invite friends to join us in Celebrating Marian at 1:30 p.m. at the Carriage House Restaurant, Stanton Hall immediately following the graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, a charity of choice or Jefferson Street Methodist Church “Kaiser Gift Music Fund”.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.