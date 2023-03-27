Mayor is asking community to pitch in needed items for Rolling Fork

Published 10:22 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Jan Griffey

To post a little bit of happiness, this young man whose name is Mason lost everything in the Rolling Fork tornado. He returned to dig through the rubble and there was his cat sitting on the pile that use to be his home, said a Facebook user in a post on Monday. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson is calling on citizens here to donate items needed by those in Rolling Fork, Silver City and Amory, which have been devastated by recent tornadoes.

Gibson said Robert Bradford, director of Adams County Emergency Management, has provided to him a list of items in great need by community members there.

Bradford and others from Natchez and Adams County have been in Rolling Fork, where damage is most severe, since Saturday.

Bradford and others are helping with the huge task of cleaning up and with preparations to begin rebuilding.

“Many families have been displaced, and fortunately Mississippians are responding with help. It’s our turn to pitch in,” Gibson said.

Items needed desperately include:

New blankets and pillows

Gatorade

Chapstick

Sunscreen

Flashlights

Batteries

Insect repellant

Gibson said these items may be dropped off at either Natchez Fire Station No. 1, 800 Main St., or the Natchez Police Department, 233 D’Evereux Drive.

“We will be making a delivery to Rolling Fork sometime Wednesday afternoon,” Gibson said.

