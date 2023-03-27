Natchez Pastry Chef Robertson continues her quest to be crowned Spring Baking Champion tonight

Published 6:35 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Natchez-own Molly Manning Robertson teamed up with fellow Spring Baking Championship contestant April Franqueza of Sapphire, North Carolina, to win Monday night's challenge. (Submitted)

NATCHEZ — Natchez Pastry Chef Molly Manning Robertson competes in the fourth episode of Season 9 of the hit Food Network series Spring Baking Championship tonight.

Episode 4 begins at 7 p.m.

In the spirit of upcoming April Fool’s Day, Host Jesse Palmer and judges Duff Goldman, Kardea Brown and Nancy Fuller will help the remaining nine of the original 12 competitors through making “Fool for Love” tarts and getting in touch with their prankster side for the main elimination challenge.

The winner of Spring Baking Championship will walk away with a $25,000 grand prize.

