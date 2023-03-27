UPDATE: Mobile home totally destroyed by fire in Adams County; no one injured

Published 2:36 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

A mobile home was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire on Deer Lake Road in Adams County. (submitted photo)

NATCHEZ — Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington confirmed that a mobile home fire midday on Sunday in Adams County had been a total loss for the structure but no injuries.

Just after noon Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to the mobile home at 78 Deer Lake Road. They quickly had the blaze under control within the hour, but too late to save the home.

Thankfully, no one was inside, Arrington said.

“The mobile home was totally destroyed,” he said. “They were able to put it out quickly but with it being that far out (in the county), it was extensive damage.”

