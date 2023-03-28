Jacob Lewis Published 3:44 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Oct. 7, 1955 – March 25, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Jacob Lewis, 67, of Ferriday, LA will be held Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home, 609 Alabama Ave., Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez with military honors. Visitation will be held Monday morning from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home. Pastor Eddie Schiele will officiate.

Mr. Lewis, son of Sydney and Elizabeth Dellihoue Lewis was born in Ferriday and died at Camelot Leisure Living Nursing Home in Ferriday. He was a veteran of the US Army, earning an honorable discharge, and a retired police officer.

He is survived by his siblings, Michael Lewis of Washington, DC; Harry Lewis and Sandra Brown both of Ferriday; Tammy L. Mercer of Winnsboro, LA.

Preceding him in death are his parents; a brother, Joseph Lewis, and two aunts, Mary Scott, and Martha White.

