Shirley Washington Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

June 3, 1941 – March 26, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Shirley Washington of Vidalia, LA will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. from Young’s Chapel Baptist Church in Vidalia. She will be buried beside her husband, Will Washington, Jr. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jarrod Bottley will officiate.

Mrs. Washington, daughter of Wilson and Alma Edwards Williams, was born in Vidalia and died at Adams County Nursing Home in Natchez. She was a member of Young’s Chapel Baptist Church. She retired after thirty-two years of service from the Concordia Parish School System as a Food Service Manager at Vidalia Junior High School.

She is survived by one daughter, Grace Woods (Charles) of Natchez; one son, Christopher Washington (Blanca) of Dallas, TX; one sister, Alma D. Wiliams of Las Vegas, NV; a special cousin, Bobbie Nell Kennedy of Vidalia; three grandchildren, BreAnn Dowell of Ft. Wayne, IN; Kristina Washington of Dallas; Jessica Washington of Chicago, IL and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, her former co-workers and students she served at Vidalia Junior High School.

Preceding in death are her husband, her parents, and three siblings, Robert Willilams, Maurice Williams, and Bernadine Leroy.

