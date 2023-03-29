Colonels complete improbable comeback against ACCS Published 11:45 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

GALLMAN — Adams County Christian School looked to be in cruise control after an 11-run outburst in the top of the third inning gave the Rebels a 13-2 lead. But then Copiah Academy’s bats came to life after that point.

After being held scoreless in the bottom of the third inning, the Copiah Academy Colonels plated at least two runs in four of the final five innings, including a two-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning for an improbable 17-16 win over the ACCS Rebels last Tuesday afternoon in MAIS District 3-5A action.

The Colonels scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, one run in the bottom of the fifth, two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and seven runs in the bottom of the seventh while the Rebels struggled to keep their momentum going as they scored just one run each in the top of the fifth and sixth innings. That sent the game into extra innings tied at 15-all.

ACCS scored just one run in the top of the eighth before Copiah Academy responded with its rally to pull victory from the jaws of defeat in the bottom of the eighth.

Colton Rabb hit a three-run home run for ACCS during its 11-run scoring barrage in the top of the third while Crews Marchbanks was 2-for-4 with a home run and Sean Kerry Cothern hit two doubles.

ACCS (8-7, 1-4) plays host to Copiah Academy on Friday with the junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 6:30 p.m.

Copiah Academy 12, ACCS 2 (Mon. afternoon; 5 innings)

NATCHEZ — Connor Aplin provided much of the offense for Adams County Christian School with a home run, but it was not nearly enough as the Rebels fell to the Copiah Academy Colonels 12-2 in five innings last Monday afternoon in an MAIS District 3-5A game.

Copiah Academy jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning of play and added four runs in the top of the third inning to go up 8-1. The Colonels led 10-1 after the top of the fourth inning before ACCS scored its second and final run of the game in the bottom of the fourth.

The Rebels then ended up being run-ruled after five innings when the Colonels plated two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Trey Wood was the winning pitcher for Copiah Academy while Aplin was charged with the loss.