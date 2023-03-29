Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 17-23:

Demestra Winding charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Shalece Lasha Thomas charged with arson. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Chauncey D. Calvin charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Nancy Noelle Evans charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marieshala A. Ware charged with domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Lorenzo McDonald charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Lorenzo McDonald charged with sale of a controlled substance: methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marcus Lorenzo McDonald charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: MDMA. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of March 17-23:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 22:

Natrina Renae Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty to profane language in public. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Danterrius Deonte Antonio Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to profane language in public. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Jessie Lee Stewart, 56, pleaded guilty to DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under the influence. Sentenced to two days with zero days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $870.50.

Erick Santes Redden, 43, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Erick Santes Redden, 43, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $548.75.

Dalton J. Wiley, 68, found not guilty of disorderly conduct; failure to comply.

Bennie Charles Williams, 68, charged with shoplifting. Case remanded to files.

Seventh Judicial District Court of Concordia Parish cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 22:

Melvin Nix, 50, Ferriday, fined $315 for no driver’s license.