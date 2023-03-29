Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of March 17-23:
Demestra Winding charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Shalece Lasha Thomas charged with arson. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Chauncey D. Calvin charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Nancy Noelle Evans charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Marieshala A. Ware charged with domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Marcus Lorenzo McDonald charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Marcus Lorenzo McDonald charged with sale of a controlled substance: methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Marcus Lorenzo McDonald charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance: MDMA. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of March 17-23:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, March 22:
Natrina Renae Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty to profane language in public. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Danterrius Deonte Antonio Jones, 19, pleaded guilty to profane language in public. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Jessie Lee Stewart, 56, pleaded guilty to DUI – operation of motor vehicle while under the influence. Sentenced to two days with zero days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $870.50.
Erick Santes Redden, 43, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.
Erick Santes Redden, 43, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $548.75.
Dalton J. Wiley, 68, found not guilty of disorderly conduct; failure to comply.
Bennie Charles Williams, 68, charged with shoplifting. Case remanded to files.
Seventh Judicial District Court of Concordia Parish cases — End Results
Wednesday, March 22:
Melvin Nix, 50, Ferriday, fined $315 for no driver’s license.