Courthouse Records: Wednesday March 29, 2023

Adams County

March 17-23

Civil suits:

Carl Beasley v. Adams County Board of Supervisors.

DHS — Carlos Redden.

DHS — Clarence Hall.

DHS — Jacarius Moore.

Estate of Helen W. Huffman.

Denise Bell v. Alma Carpenter.

Rachel M. McKenzie v. Alma Carpenter.

Estate of Shirley T. Gibson.

Divorces:

Alexas Neal McElroy and Christopher McElroy. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Orena J. Campbell and Ramek Campbell. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

James Kevin Graham Jr., 31, Natchez to Kathleen Renee McAndrews, 30, Natchez.

Antonio Lancel Byrd, 36, Natchez to Chasity Monique Bailey, 33, Madison.

Deed transactions:

March 16-22

Kenneth S. and Kendralynn M. Norman to Kendralynn M. Norman, lot 8 of Tract No. 1 Lincoln Heights Subdivision.

Dr. Lee H. Turk to John C. Bergeron and Valerie S. Bergeron, lot 8 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Gerry Cameron and Anne Cameron to Cy Lambert, 54.01 Acre Tract Portion of Rowandale Plantation.

Ralph Lonnie Melton Jr. to Ronald Steven Melton, land beginning at an iron pin on the northerly line of the right of way of Morgantown Road.

Apostolic Faith Pentecostal Church to Gwendolyn Powers, 2 Acres Lot of lot 3 of Linwood.

Kayla Rawlings-Morris and Akiyama Morris to Daniel J. Case, lot 52 Westover Heights Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Waterfront Custom Homes, L.L.C. to Judith A. Lewis, lot 21 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Bethsaida Garrido to Magnolia Realty, LLC, lots 2 and 3, First Addition, Cottage Home Subdivision.

Mortgages:

March 16-22

Dorothy Nix to United Mississippi Bank, Downtown Branch, lot 12 of Block “A” Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Roice Y. Whittington and Lisa Whittington to United Mississippi Bank, lot 19 The Trees Subdivision, First Development.

Ronald Steven Melton to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, land beginning at an iron pin on the northerly line of the right of way of Morgantown Road.

Don Moss to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at the southeast corner of lot 1 Forest Homes Subdivision.

Daniel Thomas Guedon and Elizabeth Fortenbery Guedon to United Mississippi Bank, lot 4, a 1.15 Acre Portion of Waverly Plantation.

Deloris W. Green to Loandepot.com., lot 12 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision (revised).

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, March 23

Civil cases:

Serena G. Davis v. Joshua Pilcher.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Micah J. Frye.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Lemecia J. Johnson.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Sherika R. Davis.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. James Eric Smith.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Antonio Smith.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Micah J. Frye.

American Cash v. Antounda Martin.

American Cash v. Luahkanth Snyder.

Bestway RTO v. Lonnie Jones

United Credit Corporation v. Kimberly Shannon.

Concordia Parish

March 17-23

Civil suits:

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Marvin Tennessee.

Republic Finance, LLC v. Anita J. Gable.

Succession of Anthony M. Pavloff.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Tracy L. Johnson.

Wilmington Trust v. Tracy L. Johnson.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Troy D. Johnson.

State of Louisiana v. Devonte Rayshawn Leonard Sr.

Divorces:

Daniel Craig Martin v. Brittany Jenkins Martin.

Marriage license applications:

Marsalin Lee Archer, 34, Ferriday to Angela Charleeen Pretty, 34, Vidalia.

Shleby Roy Zeagler, 31, Sicily Island, La. to Jamie Ellis Seymour, 49, Sicily Island, La.

Donald Ray Walker, 46, Alexandria, La. to Stacy L. Griffin, 45, Alexandria, La.

Caleb Evan Gillespie, 28, Sicily Island, La. to Cydney Rose Brown, 28, Jonesville, La.

Noah Candler Case, 23, Ferriday to Christian LeeAnn Fuqua, 23, Ferriday.

Brian Alexander Cerniglia, 33, Natchez, Miss. to Morgan Elizabeth Brown, 33, Natchez, Miss.

Yandri Alexander Arch, 58, Stamford, Conn. to Sally Anne Lancaster, 52, Natchez, Miss.

Deed transactions:

Michael Burley and Elizabeth Burley to Zachary Burley, lot 80 Cross Addition.

Sandra M. Caldwell to Wallace Lee Trahern Jr., lots 6 and 7 Shady Acres Subdivision.

Allen R. Talbert to Charles William Anderson Jr., lots 3 and 4 Sycamore Plantation.

Emfinger Property Management, LLC to Dignity Touch Enterprises, LLC, lot 32-D Jamar W. Adcocks Subdivision.

M & D Properties of Louisiana, LLC to Michael Burley and Elizabeth Burley, lot 80 Cross Addition.

Mortgages:

Zachary Burley to CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, lot 80 Cross Addition.

Dignity Touch Enterprises, LLC to Delta Bank, lot 32-D Jamar W. Adcock Subdivision.

Robert L. Smith and Jennifer Jones Smith to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 12 Lower Spokane Plantation.

Stacy T. McGraw, Taylor Tennessee, and Charles McGraw III to Delta bank, lots 1 and 2 of lot 5-A Minorca Acres Subdivision.

Jasmine Schiele Emery to Delta Bank, lot 35 Helena Park Subdivision.