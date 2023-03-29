Crime Reports: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Floyd Jacob Murphy, 45, 108 Impala Drive, Vicksburg, on charge of controlled substance: Schedule II; less than two (2) grams/ten (10) dosage units. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Sunday

Xavier Jarrel Bacon, 23, 17 Elbow Lane, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked/no driver’s license. No bond set on either charge.

Jennifer McClung Holley, 40, 211 Virginia Avenue, Vidalia, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Curtis Dewayne Sanders, 49, 325 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Lucas Hayman Jennings, 44, Natchez, MS, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $552.00 on first count and $752.50 on second count.

Amanda Blue Moreno, 30, 19136 Louisiana State Highway 15, Vidalia, La., on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $362.50.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Orange Street.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

False alarm on South Wall Street.

Malicious mischief on Lewis Drive.

Suspicious activity on Woodlawn Avenue.

Unwanted subject on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Hit and run on Roth Hill Road.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Reports — Saturday

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Watts Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on St. Charles Avenue.

Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Northgate Road.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pearl Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Horseshoe Circle.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests available.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Fire on Deer Lake Road.

Theft on Lotus Drive.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Domestic disturbance on Cindy Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Harassment on Knotts Road.

Accident on West Wilderness Road.

Malicious mischief on Forest Home Road.

Harassment on Warbler Court.

Intelligence report on King Circle.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Southwind Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Trespassing on Second Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Broadmoor Drive.

Theft on Windy Hill Road.

Dog problem on Baker Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Elbow Lane.

Suspicious activity on Warbler Court.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Kevin Kiekel, 65, 6249 Highway 565 Jonesville, violation of protective orders. No bond set.

Jamie Bailey, 38, 186 Airport Road, phone harassment and unlawful use of social media. No bond set.

Lewis Albert, 59, 129 Gremillion St., cruelty to animals. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Fight on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 129.

Suspicious person on Weecama Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Miranda Drive.

Alarms on Louisiana 569.

Unwanted person on Townsend Lane.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Juvenile problem on Green Acres Road.

Suspicious person on Temple Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 568.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 131.

Fight on Ralphs Road.

Alarm on Louisiana 909.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 85.

Automobile accident on Louisiana 3196.

Reports — Saturday

Fight on Louisiana Highway 15.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on Loop Road.

Juvenile problem on Eagle Road.

Phone harassment on Carter Street.

Alarm on US 84.

Cruelty to animals on Belle Grove Circle.

Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road.

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive.

Disturbance on Morris Road.

Reports — Friday

Residence burglary on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Black Bayou Road.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 65.

Carnal knowledge of a juvenile on Levee Heights Road.

Disturbance on US 84.

Traffic stop on Hammett Addition.

Loud music on Ron Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 15.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Zhane Green, 23, 308 8th St., Ferriday, stalking and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Richard Jefferson, 24, 707 Fifth St., convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.