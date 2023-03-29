Man arrested after he ‘expressed desire to impregnate minor,’ authorities say

Published 11:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Staff Reports

Michael Miller, 46, of Deridder, Louisiana, has been arrested for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty, states Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office.

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit aided in another arrest this week of an alleged pedophile in Beauregard Parish, authorities said.

According to a news release from CPSO, an investigation of Michael Miller, 46, of Deridder, Louisiana, for computer-aided solicitation of a minor on March 20.

During the investigation, he allegedly chatted with an individual online, who he thought to be a minor, for sexual purposes.

During the chat, he engaged in a conversation expressing his desire to impregnate the minor and take them on road trips, authorities said.

After he was identified, a warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was taken into custody by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Miller is charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Sheriff David Hedrick thanked BPSO for their quick assistance in the investigation.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the sheriff’s office states.

