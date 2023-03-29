Ole Brook strikes out 16 batters, keeps Natchez High winless in Region 5-5A Published 11:39 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

NATCHEZ — Brookhaven High School’s Dreamus Harron may be just a freshman, but the way he pitched last Tuesday night on the road against Natchez High School in a key MHSAA Region 5-5A game for both teams, it looked like he had the composure of an upperclassman.

Harron struck out 16 batters, gave up two earned runs, scattered seven hits, and walked just one batter in a complete-game performance to lead the Brookhaven High Panthers to a 10-5 win over the Natchez High Bulldogs at Chester Willis Field.

Natchez High head coach Dan Smith said he was proud of the comeback the Bulldogs made in the bottom of the seventh inning and that his players did not have their heads down after being shut out in the first six innings against Harron. The Bulldogs scored five runs in the final frame, but it was not enough.

“First all, we started off slow. We made a good comeback in the bottom of the seventh,” Smith said. “We did hit the ball well. We still had 16 strikeouts. We have to limit them. It’s an improvement. It’s progress. He (Harron) threw pretty good. Once the kids adjusted to him the second time in the line-up, we put the bat on the ball. We may have gotten an out, but that’s better than striking out.”

Traylon Minor and Martavis Woods each went 2-for-3 with Woods having a double and one run scored. Kameron Carter was 1-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in while Jaylin Neal was 1-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and one run scored. Jaylin Davis was also 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Kvian Smith had one RBI and one run scored while Koren Harris scored one run.

Even though Natchez High out-hit Brookhaven High seven to five, the Bulldogs committed nine costly errors while the Panthers committed four errors. Smith noted that was the difference in the outcome of this game.

“And with errors, I continue to preach that defense wins games or at least keeps you in the game. I was proud of the kids for not giving up. We have a young team and we continue to have our bumps and bruises,” Smith said.

And the amount of errors the Bulldogs had forced Smith to take starting pitcher Minor out of the game after four and one-third innings of work on the mound. Minor gave up seven runs, only one of them earned, on three hits with four walks and just two strikeouts. Davis came on in relief and gave up just one unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts and just two walks in one and two-thirds innings.

“Traylon pitched a good game (Tuesday) night, but the defense behind him forced me to take him out. I brought Jaylin in to slow it down a little bit. I’ll probably start him up there Friday night,” Smith said.

Kvian Smith pitched the seventh inning and gave up two runs, one earned, on one hit with one strikeout and three walks.

Bryson Porter led Brookhaven High (12-5, 2-2) at the plate by going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. John Wallace was 1-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored. Elijah Calcote was 1-for-2, was walked twice, and scored two runs. Jonah Smith was 1-for-3 and scored two runs.

Natchez High (7-9, 0-3) will look to pick up its first win in Region 5-5A at Brookhaven High School at 7 p.m. Friday, which follows the junior varsity game at 5 p.m.