Pets of the Week: Moxie, Becky and Martha Published 2:37 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

1 of 3

If you’re looking for a dream dog, then Moxie is the one for you! Moxie, top, is a 1-year-old Lab/Pit mix, weighs 45 pounds, is fully vetted and spayed. She walks well on a leash, has a calm personality, obeys instructions and is dog and people friendly. Moxie is so ready to leave the noisy Concordia PAWS shelter.

The beautiful young, 2-year-old in the middle position is Becky. She is very people friendly, is very curious and would quickly adjust to a loving home. Becky is fully vetted, spayed, HW tested and had her Rabies vaccination. Becky is a Pit mix. She, too, is at the Concordia PAWS shelter. Come visit Moxie and Becky at Concordia PAWS Shelter, 1212 First St., Ferriday, Louisiana. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. A play lot is available for a meet and greet. A fenced yard is a must to keep pets safe.

Martha, bottom photo, is a beautiful, 4-year-old, spayed female Labrador Retriever. She weighs 79 pounds and is heartworm negative. Martha loves people and enjoys leash walks. She also enjoys play dates and hanging out with other dogs. If you are looking for a dog that likes physical activity but also appreciates opportunities to be a couch potato, then Martha could be the right dog for you. Contact Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue at 601-303-0672 to set up an appointment to meet Martha.