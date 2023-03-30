Bertha Mae Lyles Published 4:12 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Sept. 21, 1945 – March 27, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Bertha Mae Lyles, 77, of Natchez, who died on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Natchez will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 7:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Bertha was born September 21, 1945, in Sibley, MS, the daughter of Rosie Lee Perry and James Perry. She was a 1963 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and furthered her education at Natchez Junior College. Mrs. Lyles was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church where she served in the choir. She was also the past secretary of the choir for many years. She enjoyed gardening, listening to music, watching television, sewing, and shopping.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Cedric Terante’ Lyles; grandparents, Henderson “Buck” Williams, Beatrice Green Williams, Rev. Jackson J. Perry, and Nancy Burns Perry.

Bertha leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Cassandra Lyles (Jamal), Kathy Hayes (Clarence), Tremeka Ford (Preston); brothers, James Lee Perry (Claudette), Nathaniel Perry, Joseph Perry (Linda Ruth), and Theodore Perry (Sylvia); sisters, Nancy Green (Gregory) and Shirley Jackson (Henry); grandchildren, Clarence Hayes (Brittany), Robert Hayes, Shaneka Ford, Jadra Young, Maliyah Ford and Kaitlyn Hayes, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com