Brenda Diane Hudgins Published 4:34 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

April 26, 1953 – March 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Brenda Diane Richardson Hudgins, 69, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.