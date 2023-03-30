Christine Anita Krize Published 4:07 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Sept. 20, 1964 – March 27, 2023

NATCHEZ – Christine Anita Krize, age 58, died March 27, 2023, in Natchez, MS. She was born on Sept. 20, 1964, in Charleston, SC, to Donald Lee Gay and Susan Jean (Mayer) Boyd. She attended

Jefferson High School in Marrero, LA, where she played the trumpet in the band, graduating with academic honors in 1981. She attended Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond,

LA, for a Bachelor of Arts in Business. She later returned to Southeastern Louisiana University for a Bachelor of Science in nursing. After practicing nursing for 15 years in Louisiana, Arizona, and North Carolina, she returned to Mississippi and has been an 8th-grade science teacher in Natchez for nine years. She was named Teacher of the Year at Robert Lewis Magnet School for the 2021-2022 school year.

She was an active member of Jefferson Street United Methodist Church, often teaching children’s Sunday School.

Time spent with her grandson Zane was the greatest joy of her life.

Christine is survived by her husband, Gary Harrell Krize of Natchez, MS; daughter, Danielle Elizabeth Martin of McComb, MS; son, Burnia Ross Martin of Minnesota; grandson, Zane

Seaborn Melton of McComb, MS; mother, Susan Jean Boyd of Natchez, MS; and brother, Donald Lee Gay II of McComb, MS.

She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Lee Gay.

Services will be held at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church in Natchez, MS, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson Street United Methodist Church, 511 Jefferson St., Natchez, MS 39120.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.