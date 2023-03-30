Destinee Danielle Proby

Published 4:57 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Oct. 8, 2020 – March 28, 2023

NATCHEZ – Destinee Danielle Proby, 2, of Natchez, MS died Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

She was born on Oct. 8, 2020, to Tanisha Smith and De’Vonte Proby in Natchez, MS.

Destinee is survived by her mother, Tanisha; father, De’Vonte; stepfather, Albert;

stepmother, Kutrina; brothers, Chance, and Kyler; sister, Kierslei; grandmothers, Valerie and Karen; grandfathers, Jermaine and Najja and a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at True Church Of Jesus Christ, 10 E. Franklin St. Funeral services will be Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 3 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church with Josh Whitley, officiating. Burial will be at Salem in Stampley, MS.  Gillespie Funeral Home Olive Branch, MS is in charge of all arrangements.

