Donna Rea Winston Havard Published 4:14 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Dec. 26, 1961 – March 25, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Donna Rea Winston Havard, 61, of Natchez, who died Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Jackson will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West Memorial Chapel) with Pastor LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, April 1, 20232 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home also. Masks are required.

Donna was born Dec. 26, 1961, in Natchez, the daughter of Clyde Demby Winston and Luther Winston, Sr. She was a graduate of North Natchez Adams High School. Donna was employed with Teleperformance (customer service) and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Luther Winston, Jr.; sister, Geraldine Stanton; nieces Tekesha Winston, Khloe Williams, and brother-in-law James Williams.

Donna leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Geneva Bacon (Michael); son, Jamar Havard (Brandi); brothers, Edgar Winston (Sabrina), Herman Winston, and Rev. Johnny Elery; sisters, Luvenia Gaylor, Dorothy Roberts (Teenie), Wanila Williams, Betsy Winston, and Pernella Green; two goddaughters, Dezraelle Franklin, and Isarelii Franklin; special friends, Jerrica Thomas and Sandra Myles; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews she loved dearly, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com