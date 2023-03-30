Dorothy Genell French Beach Published 4:05 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

June 18, 1930 – March 26, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Dorothy “Dot” Genell French Beach, 92, of Natchez, who passed from this earthly life on March 26, 2023, will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS at 11 a.m. with Bro. Harvey “Buck” Beach Jr. officiating and burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Dorothy was born on June 18, 1930, in Rayville, LA, to Oscar N. French and Lillian E. Dove French. Dorothy was a Sunday School Teacher most of her adult life.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Lillian French, and her husband, Harvey Beach Sr.Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories one son, Harvey “Buck” Beach, Jr., and wife, Linda; three daughters, Elaine Pearson and husband, Billy, Lillian Bumgardner, and husband, Brad and Henri Thursby and husband, Jim; four granddaughters, Anna Lynn Poitevin, and husband, Joey, Lee Hinson, and husband, Chris, Sandra Beach, and Meg Pearson and husband, Matthew; two grandsons, Michael Pearson, and wife, Luz, and Matthew Thursby and wife, Mary; five great-granddaughters, Mandy Dinsmore and husband, Taylor, Briana Mophett, Katherine Minnis and husband, Steven, Mallory Hinson, and Isabella Poitevin; two great-grandsons, James Pearson and wife, Jude and Murphy Hinson and wife, Caroline; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Michael Pearson, Chris Hinson, Joey Poitevin, Matthew Staggs, Matthew Thursby, David Smith, and Reggie Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Pearson, Brad Bumgardner, Jim Thursby, and Howard Lee Jones II.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.