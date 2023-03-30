Downtown is hopping this weekend! Let’s go shopping! Published 1:42 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

NATCHEZ — This weekend, downtown will be hopping and the Miss-Lou should go shopping!

The Downtown Natchez Alliance along with the City of Natchez and the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce have put together a special weekend of activities in downtown Natchez.

Saturday’s events begin with:

• The Downtown Natchez Farmers Market on Broadway at the Bluff from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

• An Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt, sponsored by Frankie’s on Main, NatchezArts Gallery and the Downtown Natchez Alliance begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m. Pick up and turn in your clue sheets at Arts Natchez.

• Downtown Natchez Alliance will sponsor an Easter Egg Selfie Station on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 101 N. Commerce St., the corner of Commerce and Main streets, sponsored by Smoot’s.

• The Easter Bunny is coming to town on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. She will be hopping around town and hiding those eggs. Find her and take a selfie! Sponsored by the Downtown Natchez Alliance.

• Natchez Merry Market continues on Saturday at the Natchez Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 125 vendors.

• Arts is in the Air with ArtsNatchez artists, who will be hosting a Downtown is Hopping Spring Sidewalk Art sale at ArtsNatchez Gallery, 425 Main St., and at the corner of Main and Commerce.

• Easter Silhouette Sessions with Visiting Artist Karry Hosford from noon to 4 p.m. Bring your family. No appointment is necessary. Cost is $35 each for a 4×6 and $5 for extra prints at ArtsNatchez, 425 Main St.

• The Big Hat Mimosa Brunch is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Gallery at The Guest House, 401 Franklin St., 430 per person, plus a free Pedal Cruzer Parade.

• The Big Hat Parade, is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Guest House, 401 Franklin St. for the Downtown Natchez version of the Easter Parade, sponsored by Pedal Cruzer, The Guest House and Downtown Natchez Alliance. Men, Women and Children in Big Hats ride for free.

• Sidewalk Chalk by Painting N Da Sip is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Frankie’s at the corner of Main and Commerce streets.

• The Senior Citizens Tea Dance is from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Natchez Civic Center, Franklin and Wall streets, sponsored by the City of Natchez Department of Parks and Recreation.

On Sunday, April 2, Open Houses at downtown businesses will be held from noon to 4 p.m. More than 50 shops, restaurants and bars, plus 100 independent vendor booths will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for brunching, lunching, shopping and enjoying. Artists, sidewalk sales, discounts, door prizes and other specials will be offered.

• The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by Frankie’s on Main, ArtsNatchez Gallery and Downtown Natchez Alliance. Pick up and turn in your clue sheets at ArtsNatchez Gallery, 425 Main St.

• Easter Egg Selfie Station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Downtown Natchez Alliance, 101 N. Commerce St., corner of Main and Commerce. Sponsored by Smoot’s.

• Easter Silhouette Sessions with Visiting Artist Karry Hosford, from noon to 4 p.m. Bring your family. No appointment necessary. $35 each for a 4×6. $5 for extra prints, at ArtsNatchez Gallery, 425 Main St.

• Art is in the Air. Join ArtsNatchez artists for the Downtown is Hopping Spring Sidewalk Art Sale at ArtsNatchez Gallery, 425 Main St. and at the corners of Main and Commerce streets.

• Sidewalk Chalk by Painting N Da Sip from 1 to 3 p.m. at Frankie’s on Main at the corner of Main and Commerce.

Participating Merchants:

Main Street: A Gallerie, ArtsNatchez, Butter Cakery, Darby’s, Fine Arts Framing, Frankie’s on Main, Mile 363, Olivina, One of a Kind, The Painted Petal, Painting N da Sip, Rise N Shine, Union Boxing Studio.

Commerce Street: The Arts District Gallery, Consign & Design, Natchez Unique, OutsideIn MS, Shops at Kress.

Franklin Street: Brakenridge Furniture, Franklin Street Relics, Hal Garner at Nest, Jack and Jill Children’s Clothing & Toys, Lower Lodge Antiques, Moreton’s Flowerland, Mother’s Natchez, My Shoe Kloset, Natchez Coffee Company, Natchez Olive Market, Ole Man River, Steampunk Coffee Roasters & Papi y Papi

Under the Hill: Silver Street Gifts.

Canal Street: Old South Trading Post.

Restaurants/Bars open on Sunday: Continental Cook at the Carriage House – 11 am to 2 pm. Main: Andrew’s Tavern – 2 to 8 pm; Biscuits and Blues – 11 am to 9 pm; Frankie’s on Main – 11 am to 2 pm; The Kitchen Bistro and Bar – 10:30 am to 2 pm; Rolling River Reloaded – 11 am to 3 pm; Franklin: Natchez Coffee Company – 7 am to 2 pm; Natchez Manor B&B Rooftop Bar & Southern Bistro – 10 am to 2 pm; Steampunk Coffee Roasters & Papi y Papi – 9 am to 5 pm; The Guest House – 7:30 am to 2 pm; 4:30 to 9 pm. Under the Hill: The Camp – 11 am to 8 pm; Magnolia Grill – 11 am to 9 pm; Under the Hill Saloon – 10 am to Mon 2 am; Restaurants and Refreshments; Bluffs Bistro Magnolia Bluffs Casino – 11 am to 10 pm. Canal & Broadway: Fat Mama’s Tamales – 12 pm to 7 pm; Natchez Brewing Company – 12 to 6 pm; Pig Out Inn – 11 am – 7 pm; Smoot’s – 11 am to 9 pm; The Little Easy – 8 am to 2 pm; Wardos – 11 am to 8 pm.

Shopped til you’ve dropped? Other Sunday evening options: Corner Bar – 4 pm to 1 am; 111 Lounge at the Natchez Grand – 4 to 8 pm; Restaurant 1818 – 5 to 9 pm; The Castle Restaurant – 4 to 9 pm