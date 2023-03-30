Edward F. Daly, Jr. Published 4:20 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

March 30, 1934 – March 27, 2023

NATCHEZ – Edward F. Daly, Jr. passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones, on March 27, 2023. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Services for Edward F. Daly, Jr. will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at First Baptist Church Natchez with Rev. Doug Broome officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Edward was born to Edward F. Daly, Jr. and Ruth Starrett of Bethesda, Maryland. He graduated from UVA with a Master’s in Biology and from Yale University with a Master’s in Forestry. He met his wife, Astrid Gerry at the University of Virginia. Married for 65 years, they raised four children and were blessed with six grandchildren.

Edward traveled the world early in his career, living in Nicaragua and in Mexico City, where he became fluent in Spanish. He moved to Natchez as a research forester with International Paper, then later retired here. Edward, along with his wife was instrumental in starting the English as a Second Language program at First Baptist Church, where he used his language skills to help others. Later he was ordained as a Deacon.

His passion for the outdoors and his love for his family were well-known to all. Trips in his RV to National Parks, beach vacations, and camping in Colorado with his family were his favorite past times. Edward enjoyed tennis and was very active in the Natchez tennis community.

Edward is survived by his wife; Astrid Daly; his daughters; Heather Daly (Dean)

Dykstra, Marie (Mark) Wilson, and Bronwyn (Barry) Allen; his son; Dr. Edward

(Stephanie) Daly; grandchildren, Scott Dykstra, Nicole Dykstra, Jack (Kiri) Daly, Henry Daly, Hayes Daly, and Taylor (Collin) Rison.

Pallbearers are his sons-in-law, and grandsons, Kerry Kaiser, and Jason Lees.

Honorary pallbearers are his lifelong friend and college roommate Sandy Savage from Edisto Beach, SC, and his Natchez buddies Andy Peabody, David Nations, and Wayne Murphy.

We loved him dearly and have been inspired by his life and will always be grateful

for his commitment to our family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.