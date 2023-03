George Green, Jr. Published 4:13 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for George Green, Jr., 75, of Natchez, MS, who died March 25, 2023, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Fr. David O’Connor, officiating.

Burial will be on Monday at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Friday, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Service Chapel.