Jean Carroll Farrar Published 4:08 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Jean Carroll Farrar

Sept. 28, 1928 – March 26, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Jean M. Farrar, 94, of Austin, TX will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 01, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica with Father Aaron William officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 01, 2023, at St. Mary Basilica.

Jean Carroll Farrar, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and esteemed teacher was born on Sept. 28, 1928, in Elizabeth, LA. She passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023, in Austin, TX, surrounded by friends and family after a brief illness.

Jean was born and raised in Louisiana, attended Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio, TX, and graduated from Louisiana State University, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. It was there that she met her husband and the love of her life, Donald Girault Farrar. While raising their family in New Orleans, she began her career as an English and History teacher, and her many students loved her. Jean’s unwavering faith as a Catholic nourished and sustained her throughout her life and was an integral part of who she was.

Upon retiring, they moved to Natchez, MS, and spent twenty-six very happy years devoting time and energy to various organizations. Colonial Dames and The Daughters of the American Revolution were two of her favorites, where she shared her love of history and genealogy. Jean was an active parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic church and a member of the Natchez Pilgrimage Garden Club. She was an avid bridge player and was known for her sharp wit and love of books and travel. She enjoyed and cherished her friends from all over and actively kept up with all of them.

For the last seven years of her life, she lived independently and vivaciously in Austin, TX, where she formed a close-knit group of friends who brought her great joy. Jean’s warm and generous spirit, her kindness, and her ability to make those around her feel loved and cherished will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

In her last few months, she received tremendous love and support from her dear friends in Austin, namely Dot Lewis, Gaye Cobb, and Nancy Whittenburg, for which her family is deeply grateful.

Jean is preceded in death by her father, John Joseph Moise; her mother, Mary Margaret Moise; her sister, Margie O’Donnell, and her daughter, Catherine Jean Helmrich.

She is survived by her son, John Farrar, and wife, Emily; daughter Lynn James and husband, Richard Leet, and son, Thomas Farrar, and wife, Kiersten.

Jean’s grandchildren are Fritz Farrar and wife, Melanie, Catherine Davis, and husband, Chip, Ashton James and wife, Elizabeth, Truman Connor James, and wife, Kristen, Kelly Quijano, and husband, Juan José, Caroline Person and husband, Walker, Christopher Helmrich, Carey Helmrich, and Casey Helmrich, Jordan Farrar, Abbey Farrar, and Noah Farrar, and step-grandson, Luke Dupont and wife, Shirley.

Her great-grandchildren are Bennett James, Eleanor James, Adeline James, Nolan James, Aiden Farrar, Reed Farrar, John Mathew Farrar, Sterling James, Darby James, Campbell Person, Oliver Quijano, Hadley Helmrich, Harrison Helmrich, Kiley Helmrich.

Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers, while Chuck Caldwell of Natchez, MS, Gary English of New Orleans, LA, Johnny Junkin of Natchez, MS, Benny Jeansonnne of Pensacola, FL, and Steve Whittington of Natchez, MS, will be honorary pallbearers.

Jean was truly a remarkable person and her legacy of kindness, generosity, intellectual curiosity, and joie de vivre will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and students for generations.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Natchez Stewpot.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairfh.com.