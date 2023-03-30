Jessie Lee Johnson Published 4:17 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

July 8, 1952 – March 20, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jessie Lee “Jake” Johnson, 70, of Jackson, MS, who died Monday, March 20, 2023, in Jackson, will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at West Gate Funeral Home –George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel with Pastor Roderick Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Jessie was born on July 8, 1952 in Natchez, the son of Bessie Lee Johnson. He was a high school graduate and was retired as a logger with Quinn Logging Company. Jessie enjoyed cooking and gardening. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and pets.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Bessie Lee Johnson.

Jessie leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Lou B. Johnson; three sons, Troy Johnson, DeMane Johnson, and Nick Hawkins; three daughters, Youlanda Caston, Linda Miller, and Casket Hawkins; one brother, Joseph Johnson; one sister, Thelma Johnson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, Yolanda Johnson Crowley and Katina Arbuthnot Shropshire, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.