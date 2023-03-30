Mayor requests all flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Dan Dillard

Published 11:22 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Jan Griffey

The late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., left, talks with Natchez Alderman Dan Dillard in 2014 (File photo)

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson is asking all who fly the U.S. flag and others in the city to do so at half-staff in honor of the late Dan Dillard, Natchez sixth ward alderman.

Dillard was discovered at his home on Wednesday by one of his daughters. He had died of natural causes.

Dillard was in his fourth term on the city’s board of aldermen.

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our dear friend, Alderman of Ward 6 and Mayor Pro Tem, the Honorable Dan G. Dillard. Alderman Dillard served the citizens of Natchez for over 14 years and worked every day to make our city a better place.  He will be deeply missed by all,” Gibson said. “We ask everyone to keep Alderman Dillard’s family, friends and our city in your thoughts and prayers. Until further notice, I ask that all flags in the City of Natchez be lowered to half-staff in honor of our beloved friend, leader and colleague.”

