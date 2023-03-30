Sherwood James Coleman Published 4:15 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Oct. 13, 1953 – March 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Sherwood James Coleman, 69, of Natchez, MS who died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his residence will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Beulah Baptist Church, 710 B Street, Natchez at 11 a.m.

The body will lie in state at the church on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home from 6 until 7 p.m.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.