William Dale Thomas Published 4:16 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

June 18, 1953 – March 28, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for William Dale Thomas, 69, of Natchez who died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Community Chapel Church of God with Rev. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2023, at Community Chapel Church of God.

Mr. Thomas was born June 18, 1953, in Natchez, MS the son of Billy Fred Thomas and Bessie Lee Sanders Thomas.

Dale loved Alabama football! He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and doing yard work with his brother-in-law, Stanley, but his most favorite thing to do was watch his grandkids, nieces, and nephews playing sports. His grandkids were his heart.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Fred Thomas; mother, Bessie Lee Sanders Thomas; granddaughter, Jules Thomas; sister-in-law, Kaye Thomas; niece Sarah Miller; grandmother, Ivy Jane Thomas; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Survivors include his wife, Terri Thomas of Natchez, MS; his two children, Hannah Thomas and fiancé, Jay Sanders of Natchez, MS, and Sam Thomas and wife, Paige Thomas of Vidalia, LA; his two brothers, Lee Thomas and wife, Kim Thomas of Natchez, MS and Ricky Thomas of Natchez, MS; his only sister, Cyndy Wynn and husband, Rodney of Lancaster, SC; two sisters-in-law, Gerri Perry and husband, Stanley Perry of Natchez, MS and Rhonda Harveston and husband, Prentiss Harveston of Natchez, MS; his grandchildren, Ivy Rushing, Trippe Thomas, Addison Thomas, Maddox Thomas, and Lakelyn Thomas; and a close family friend, Penny Moore.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Blackwell, Jamie Tyson, Daryn Housley, Bryan Housley, Hollywood Robinson, Jerry Walker, and Jessie Bolyer.

Honorary pallbearers will be Stanley Perry, Micah Griffith, Heath Graham, Prentiss Harveston, Franklin Griffin, Tommie Young, and the late Dave “Rosco” Kimbro.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.