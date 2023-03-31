Crime Reports: Friday, March 31, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Eddie Wayne Jones, 56, 1040 Lotus Drive, Natchez, on chargers of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear and vulnerable adult: unlawful exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Bond set on contempt of court: failure to appear at $100.00 on first count, $477.50 on second count, and $677.50 on third count. No bond set on unlawful exploitation of a vulnerable adult charge.

Danielle Antranette Johnson, 47, 702 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of larceny – petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less) and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Terrinika Lamonetta White, 30, 6 King Circle, Natchez, on charge of false pretenses/felony. No bond set.

Damien Keonne Hayes, 28, 1039 North Union Street, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 250 grams. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Pursuit on Country Club Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Missing person on Ratcliff Place.

Accident on Orange Avenue.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Alice Lane.

Hit and run on North Union Street.

Property damage on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Oscar Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Bishop Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Duncan Park Road.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Place.

Intelligence report on Orleans Street.

Intelligence report on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fight in progress on Catalpa Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two hit and runs on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Cedar Lane.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Joey Ocell Henry, 56, Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Held on $600.00 bond.

Hannah Christine Williams, 30, Trails End, Natchez, on charge of trespass after notice of non-permission. Released without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Open door on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on State Street.

Trespassing on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Accident on Greenfield Road.

Burglary on Montgomery Road.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Theft on Cardinal Drive.

Juvenile problem on Firetower Road.

Unauthorized use on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Monday

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Burglary on West Sulinda Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Theft on Soldiers Retreat Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Tiffany Cain, 43, 5223 U.S. 84, probation and parole hold. No bond set.

Willie Kimball, 41, 479 Eagle Road, Vidalia, possession of schedule II drugs and probation and parole hold. No bond set.

Corry Martin, 40, 104 Orange St., Ridgecrest, possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Amanda Jackson, 35, 150 Country Club Road, Ferriday, possession of a schedule II drug and probation hold. No bond set.

Brittany Wall, 32, 236 Green Acres Road, Vidalia, possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Roddrick Ford, 34, 206 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, probation and parole hold. No bond set.

Rachael Touchet, 47, 211 Fifth St., Roanoke, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs and possession of contraband in a penal facility. No bond set.

Braxton King, 18, 262 Bingham Road, Clayton, possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.

Johnathan Bates Jr., 40, 199 Loomis Lane, Clayton, unlawful use of social media (two counts).

Arrests — Monday

Destiny Harbor, 24, 105 Mills Road, Jonesville, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $1,200.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on Lake Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Warrant on Orange Street.

Disturbance on Sunflower Lane.

Drug violation on BJ Road.

Drug violation on US 84.

Drug violation on Azalea Street.

Disturbance on US 84.