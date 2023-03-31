Dr. Melissa K. Jennings Published 4:35 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Jan. 30, 1980 – March 17, 2023

CONROE, TX – Dr. Melissa K. Jennings, DVM DipACVIM (Neurology), CCRT, (aka Bugs, Lil Bit, or J-Dawg) passed away peacefully in her Spring, TX home on Friday, March 17, 2023, in the presence of her mother, sister, and best friend after a courageous battle with cancer.

Melissa was born on Jan. 30, 1980, in Monroe, Louisiana, to parents Wayne Jennings and Kaye Walters. She completed her undergraduate degree at Northwestern University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and went on to graduate in Veterinarian Medicine at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Melissa further completed an internship at North Carolina State and a residency in Las Vegas, thus specializing in Neurology and Neurosurgery. Melissa began her career at Florida Veterinary Referral Center and 24hr Emergency Hospital in Estero, FL, before moving to Coral Springs Animal Hospital in Coral Springs, FL. In April 2019, Melissa moved to Houston, TX, to be closer to family and took a job with Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists, where she remained until her passing.

Melissa is survived by her mother, Kaye DeMoss Walters; father and stepmother, Wayne and Sherri Jennings; her sister, Jaclyn Jennings Jones, and stepsiblings, Danielle Walters, Caleb Jennings and Corey Talley. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Madison, Reece, and Brock, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Melissa is predeceased by grandparents Lonnie and Rachel Jennings, William (Billy) and Mary DeMoss, and stepfather, Keith Walters.

Melissa enjoyed traveling the world with her friends, life on the water and scuba diving, LSU football and baseball, LSU Alumni crawfish boils and events, musical concerts, and new challenges such as cross fit and running. Melissa had recently been attending services at First Methodist Conroe when able and online when she could not be there in person. Melissa was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority while an undergrad and continued to be involved as time allowed. Work certifications and memberships include TVMA, ACVIM, and certification in canine rehabilitation through Canine Rehabilitation Institute. Melissa was a fighter and touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life and helping both people and animals.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service, followed by a reception, on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at First Methodist Conroe located at 4308 West Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to www.ctf.org a cause near and dear to Melissa.