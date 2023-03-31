Glenn Ann Smith Brown Published 4:36 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Nov. 28, 1947 – March 30, 2023

Graveside services for Glenn Ann Smith Brown, 75, of Natchez who died Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 03, 2023, at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Will Wilkerson officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Brown was born Nov. 28, 1947, in Natchez, MS the daughter of Charles Flowers and Donna Marie Smith.

She was a graduate of Natchez High School and Mississippi College for Women. For 28 years she was a cost accountant at International Paper. She was very devoted to her family.

Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her mother, Donna Marie Smith; the parents who raised her, Guy Thurston Smith and Mary Eugenia Floyd Smith; and her sister, Sherry Lynn Boutwell.

Survivors include her husband, Bobby Olson Brown; her sister, Carolyn Schuchs and husband, James Schuchs of Natchez; brothers, Charles Bass of Natchez, and Guy Bass of Natchez, and her nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.