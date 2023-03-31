Natchez natives, sisters competing this weekend for Miss Mississippi USA crowns Published 3:23 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

A pair of Natchez sisters could become the first to represent Mississippi with both the Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA titles.

Maggie and Claire Ulmer are competing this weekend in the Miss Mississippi USA competition.

Maggie, a senior at the University of Mississippi, was recently crowned Most Beautiful during the university’s Parade of Beauties and is representing Oxford as Miss Oxford USA in the pageant.

Claire is Miss Volunteer Teen USA.

The competition is taking place today through April 1 at the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw. Preliminary competition begins at 6 p.m. and the finals begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the competition can be watched live here. The winner will go on to represent the state in the Miss USA competition.

Maggie and Claire are the daughters of Billy and Leah Ulmer of Natchez.