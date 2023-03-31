Spring Carnival replacing Mudbug Festival this year Published 5:08 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

NATCHEZ — The bad news is, Natchez will not have a Mudbug Festival this year.

The good news is, the community will get to enjoy a Spring Carnival May 11-14 and potentially a July 4 Rodeo on the Bluff.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said Ardenland, which has successful produced numerous events in Natchez and elsewhere in Mississippi, plans to put on the Spring Carnival in Natchez.

“It will be the largest carnival in this area this year,” Gibson said. “That’s how they are promoting it. This will take the place of Mudbug this year. It will be our major May event.”

He said the event is being organized as one that will be enjoyed by the entire community, and it will be an affordable one.

“It’s an event being organized so that it is not just for adults who want to come and party on the bluff at Mudbug. The Spring Carnival will be more of a community-wide, family activity that I think everyone will enjoy.”

On Thursday, May 11, and Sunday, May 14, admission will be free to all in the community.

On the evening of Friday, May 12, and on Saturday, May 13, a $10 admission fee will be charged.

“They found a way to do this so it involves the entire community and will just charge a modest fee for admission on Friday evening and Saturday,” Gibson said.

Ardenland also wants to bring a rodeo to town on July 4.

“He would like to have it on the bluff. We are in discussions now over how to do this. We are discussing potentially bringing in dirt and having it on the parking lot and working with the owners of the parking lot to help sponsor this rodeo,” Gibson said. “We will be going through all the strategies of how to do this, and it will provide a fantastic July 4 event to be followed by fireworks and also include some good music and fun for, again, all of our families. More information about the rodeo should be coming forward. Hopefully by the next meeting, we have something the board can approve to make the rodeo possible.”