Trinity standout headed to the SEC Published 2:14 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

AUBURN, Ala. — R.J. Fleming picked up another ride on the coaching carousel and is headed to the SEC.

A Trinity Episcopal Day School product, Fleming was hired this week by Hugh Freeze at Auburn University.

Fleming announced he is joining the Tigers as an analyst in his Twitter bio. Auburn has not officially confirmed the hire nor updated its staff page to show Fleming on the staff.

He previously coached at Jackson State, Texas State and at Eastern Michigan. Fleming played college football at Arkansas State.

Prior to that, Fleming was a standout athlete at Trinity Episcopal Day School in Natchez where he helped the team win a state championship.

In an interview with The Democrat in June 2022, Fleming reflected on the importance of his hometown.

“My roots in Natchez will never change. My area code will always be 601,” he said. “I’m a walking moving witness to the fact that Natchez produces fine people. I’m always on Cloud 10 with the way people carry themselves and the pride they have there. I’m a product of Natchez and I will never change the fact I’m proud of that.”

Fleming’s move should not be a surprise to anyone. Fleming credited Freeze for his guidance and mentorship while he was struggling with the loss of his parents in college. Freeze was a coach at Arkansas State during that time.





