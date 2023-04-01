State legislature OKs $1 million for city drainage projects, mayor announces

Published 11:17 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

By Jan Griffey

In this 2013 photo, Daniel Young watches construction crews working to rebuild the road and drainage along Buckner Avenue that runs in front of his house. The Mississippi Legislature late Friday night appropriate $1 million for drainage projects in Natchez. (Democrat file photo)

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson announced Saturday morning the Mississippi Legislature late Friday night appropriated $1 million for drainage projects in Natchez.

He said $500,000 would be used to correct drainage issues in the Concord area, which are “very much needed.”

The remaining $500,000 will be enough to take “serious steps forward to address drainage challenges in the West Stiers Lane area and in Roselawn.”

He said appropriations are pending at the federal level in Washington for other drainage improvement needs in the South Natchez area, like those in Rollingwood and Glenwood.

“We are very grateful to our delegation — Representatives Robert Johnson, Sam Mims and Angela Cockerham, and Senators Kelvin Butler, Melanie Sojourner and Albert Butler, House Appropriations Chair John Read, Senate Appropriations Chairman Briggs Hopson and our state leadership, Speaker Philip Gunn, Lt Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Gov. Tate Reeves.

“We also thank Mr. Manning McPhillips for his hard work, former U.S. Congressman Gregg Harper and all other state leaders who are pulling for us,” Gibson said.

