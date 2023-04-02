Crime Reports: Sunday, April 2, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Travon White, 22, 411-A Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $448.75.

Arrests — Wednesday

Howard Ray Clemons, 59, 231 South Washington Avenue, Greenville, on charges of burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not and weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. No bond set on either charge.

Bennie Charles Williams, 68, 230 St. Catherine Street, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 2nd conviction. No bond set.

Cassandra Lewis, 40, 18 Beech Street, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) and telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Vantrell Learon Jenkins, 35, 118 Ivy Lane, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $322.50 on first count, $359.52 on second count, $652.50 on third count, and $858.75 on fourth count.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on South Canal Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Three traffic stops on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Maplewood Drive.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

False alarm on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on Inglewood Lane.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Eight traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Laurel Avenue.

Dog problem on Ouachita Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.

Abandoned vehicle on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lincoln Street.

Intoxicated driver/subject on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Harassment on North Shields Lane.

Fight in progress on U.S. 61 South.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Trayvon White, 22, Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of armed robbery. Released without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Leslie Ray Davis, 40, Eleanor Street, Vidalia, La., on charge of burglary. Released without bond.

Darlene Micki Freeman, 49, Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Held without bond.

Demarcus Devon Price, 23, Garden Street, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny. Held without bond on that charge.

Kelvin Travern Thompson, 49, North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault on person at least 65 years of age. Held without bond on that charge.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Lewis Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Threats on Fieldview Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Cranfield Road.

Warrant/affidavit on South Wall Street.

Disturbance on Cindy Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Green Acres Road.

Unwanted subject on Jack Kelly Road.

Threats on Fieldview Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Sedgefield Road.

Three intelligence reports on State Street.

Theft on Magnolia Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on Newman Road.

Hit and run on Tubman Circle.

Warrant/affidavit on Dumas Drive.

Disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Accident on Pineview Drive.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Jack Kelly Road.

Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

April Sanders-Beetz, 43, 555 Ellard road, Jonesville, domestic abuse battery and battery of the infirm. No bond set.

Jamarra Hawkins, 22, 807 Second St., Ferriday, resisting an officer by force. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Michael Miller, 46, 6707 Louisiana Highway 13, Derrider, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile. No bond set.

Kevin Kiekel, 65, 6249 Highway 565, Jonesville, convicted felon in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Ronnie McMillin, 19, 811 Gregory St., Vidalia, attempted simple burglary. Bond set at $25,000.

Mandy Halford, 41, 19 Wildlife Way, Natchez, extortion, bank fraud (four counts) and identity theft (four counts). Bond set at $111,000.

Reports — Friday

Alarms on Apple Street.

Suspicious person on Peach Street.

Reports — Thursday

Fight on Louisiana Highway 15.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Unwanted person on Nelson Street.

Residence burglary on Eagle Road.

Drug law violation on Louisiana Highway 15.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Denny’s Lane.

Threats on Hammett Addition Circle.

Fight on 8th Street.

Fire on Ladner Street.

Resisting an officer on Carter Street.

Attempted break in at Clayton City Hall.

Reports — Wednesday

Loose horse on Kindergarten Road.

Automobile accident on US 425.

Cruelty to a juvenile on US 84.

Residence burglary on Lee Tyler Road.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Loud music on Howard Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Austin Cole Lord, 27, 1167 Pecan Acres No. 18, Vidalia, possession of a schedule I drug and aggravated cruelty to animals. No bond set.

Porter Lyn Goodwin, 28, 25216 Spiller Ranch Rd., Vidalia, possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs and a probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Miranda Alexander-Mcleod, 27, 179 N. Grove Drive, Vidalia, possession of a schedule II drug. No bond set.